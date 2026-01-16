Mavericks' Naji Marshall: Stuffs stat sheet in blowout
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Marshall ended Thursday's 144-122 win over the Jazz with 22 points (9-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, four assists and three steals in 24 minutes.
Marshall's performance was a reminder that he can deliver when Dallas' top options are unavailable. It's his third game in a row with 22 or more points while also having three steals in two of his past three games. As the Mavericks battle a cast of injuries, Marshall is a player that's trending upwards.
