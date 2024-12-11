Marshall (illness) tallied 19 points (7-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal across 29 minutes in Tuesday's 118-104 loss to the Thunder.

Despite the Mavericks having both Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving available for the NBA Cup quarterfinal matchup, Marshall -- who had missed the team's previous four contests -- finished as the surprise co-leader in scoring for Dallas along with Klay Thompson. Though he hadn't displayed much offensive game during the first four seasons of his career in New Orleans, Marshall has shown growth so far during his time in Dallas, as he's averaging a career-high 11.9 points per contest. He's been especially hot over his last eight appearances, posting 17.8 points per contest on 61.1 percent shooting from the field and 46.4 percent from three-point range. Both marks are well above his career-long rates of 44.3 and 31.3 percent, respectively, so fantasy managers who have been riding the wave of Marshall's recent production should anticipate some regression eventually heading his way.