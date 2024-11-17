Marshall (illness) is available for Saturday's game against the Spurs.
Marshall was questionable to play Saturday due to an illness, but the fifth-year forward out of Xavier will be available to play. Since the start of November, he's averaged 12.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.4 steals over 28.1 minutes per game.
