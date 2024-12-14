Marshall (illness) is out for Sunday's game versus the Warriors, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.
Marshall will miss his fifth game out of Dallas' last six outings due to an illness. The 26-year-old forward's next chance to suit up is Thursday's matchup with the Clippers.
More News
-
Mavericks' Naji Marshall: Absent from practice•
-
Mavericks' Naji Marshall: Ties team scoring lead in return•
-
Mavericks' Naji Marshall: Good to go Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' Naji Marshall: Expected to suit up Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' Naji Marshall: Questionable for Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' Naji Marshall: Out once again•