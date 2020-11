Hinton agreed Wednesday with the Mavericks on a two-way contract, Joseph Duarte of the Houston Chronicle reports.

After a productive two-year run at Houston, Hinton will remain in the state of Texas as he begins his professional career. The 6-foot-5 wing was an above-average rebounder for his size during his time in college, and he showed some offensive growth as a sophomore with the Cougars, converting at a 38.7 percent clip from beyond the arc.