Hinton (ankle) didn't play in Monday's 110-81 playoff win over G League Rio Grande.

Hinton has also missed games with a hip injury and an illness this season. The 21-year-old has produced 9.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game this year while hitting 41.8 percent of his field goals. His next chance to play is in Tuesday's semifinal game.