Hinton (hip) didn't play in Thursday's 113-109 win over G League Fort Wayne.

Hinton was transferred from Long Island to Santa Cruz on Feb. 13, and he's taken on more responsibility with the latter, averaging 21.0 minutes per game. In that stretch, he's registered 7.5 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. It's unclear how long he'll be out with this hip injury.