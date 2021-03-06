Hinton (illness) tallied eight points (1-6 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT) to go with eight rebounds and one steal across 27 minutes off the bench for the G League's Santa Cruz Warriors in their 110-94 loss to the Rio Grande Valley Vipers on Friday.

An illness prevented Hinton from playing for Santa Cruz in Tuesday's win over the Erie BayHawks, but his condition improved enough for him to be available off the bench three days later. Hinton is expected to remain with Santa Cruz for the remainder of the club's run at the G League bubble in Orlando before likely rejoining the Mavericks shortly after the All-Star break.