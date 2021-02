Hinton (hip) posted 13 points (3-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and three rebounds across 19 minutes in Saturday's 109-104 win over G League Austin.

Hinton returned from a one-game absence for Saturday's game, and he filled into his typical role off the bench. The Houston product has recorded 9.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game this year, hitting 30.4 percent of field-goal attempts.