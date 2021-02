Hinton provided 11 points (5-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt), 12 rebounds and four assists across 23 minutes in Tuesday's 108-95 win over G League Iowa.

Hinton came off the bench, but he was an effective shooter and was able to record a double-double. The 21-year-old doesn't crack the starting five often, but he's been an effective bench player all year, recording 8.9 points and 5.3 rebounds per game.