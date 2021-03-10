Dallas recalled Hinton (ankle) from the G League's Santa Cruz Warriors on Wednesday, Bobby Karalla of the Mavericks' official site reports.

After sitting out Santa Cruz's win over Rio Grande Valley on Monday with the ankle injury, Hinton returned to action Tuesday in the Warriors' loss to the Lakeland Magic in the G League semifinals. He played 11 minutes in the contest, finishing the day with two points (1-2 FG) and two rebounds. With the loss, Santa Cruz's run at the G League bubble in Orlando is officially over, so Hinton will rejoin the Mavericks as the team begins its second-half schedule Wednesday against the Spurs. Over his 10 games with Santa Cruz, Hinton averaged 10.6 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.1 steals.