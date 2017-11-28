Mavericks' Nerlens Noel: Active and available Monday vs. Spurs
Noel (thumb) is active and available to play in Monday's game against the Spurs, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.
Noel is dealing with a left thumb injury, but it's apparently nothing overly serious and he'll take the court Monday. Considering Noel is right-handed, the thumb injury shouldn't have a drastic impact on his shot. However, the big man has played single-digit minutes in each of the last six games, so Noel can be avoided in fantasy circles.
