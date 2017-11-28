Mavericks' Nerlens Noel: Active and available Monday vs. Spurs

Noel (thumb) is active and available to play in Monday's game against the Spurs, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.

Noel is dealing with a left thumb injury, but it's apparently nothing overly serious and he'll take the court Monday. Considering Noel is right-handed, the thumb injury shouldn't have a drastic impact on his shot. However, the big man has played single-digit minutes in each of the last six games, so Noel can be avoided in fantasy circles.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop