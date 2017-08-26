Mavericks' Nerlens Noel: Agrees to deal with Mavs
Noel signed a 1-year qualifying offer worth $4.1 million on Saturday, Chris Haynes of ESPN reports.
The offseason has been quite the saga for Noel, who now finally knows where he will be playing in the upcoming season. the big man was sort of the odd-man out after most teams filled up their cap space with other free agents. The Mavs stood pat in their offer, and Noel ultimately gave in. He will be an unrestricted free agent next summer, so look for the former Kentucky product to play with a chip on his shoulder this year.
More News
-
Mavericks' Nerlens Noel: Approaches double-double Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' Nerlens Noel: Will start at center Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' Nerlens Noel: Coming off bench Sunday•
-
Mavericks' Nerlens Noel: Drops team-high 15 points Monday•
-
Mavericks' Nerlens Noel: Cleans glass Saturday vs. Raptors•
-
Mavericks' Nerlens Noel: Two points shy of double-double Thursday•
-
Irving, Thomas swap places
The names might be big, but the Fantasy impact might not be. Chris Towers runs down the ramifications...
-
Millsap highlights FA roundup
Chris Towers highlights the moves to know about from the first week of NBA free agency.
-
Hayward shipping up to Boston
Gordon Hayward's value doesn't change much, but his decision to join the Celtics could have...
-
George joins OKC; Oladipo gets a chance
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy ramifications of the huge Paul George trade.
-
Paul, Harden lose a bit of value
The Chris Paul-to-Houston trade obviously shakes up the NBA landscape. Chris Towers tries to...
-
Rookies: Tatum, Isaac may struggle
Rookies are tough to rely on in Fantasy. Chris Towers looks at five he won't be investing in...