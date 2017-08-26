Mavericks' Nerlens Noel: Agrees to deal with Mavs

Noel signed a 1-year qualifying offer worth $4.1 million on Saturday, Chris Haynes of ESPN reports.

The offseason has been quite the saga for Noel, who now finally knows where he will be playing in the upcoming season. the big man was sort of the odd-man out after most teams filled up their cap space with other free agents. The Mavs stood pat in their offer, and Noel ultimately gave in. He will be an unrestricted free agent next summer, so look for the former Kentucky product to play with a chip on his shoulder this year.