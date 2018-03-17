Mavericks' Nerlens Noel: Big defensive effort Friday
Noel scored six points (2-4 FG, 2-2 FT) while adding six rebounds, five steals, three blocks and three assists in 27 minutes off the bench during Friday's 122-115 overtime loss to the Raptors.
The steals were a season high for Noel, while the blocks tied the season high he established on opening night. Offense still isn't a big part of the fourth-year center's game, but since getting back into the lineup from a thumb injury at the end of February, Noel's averaging 4.9 points, 7.4 boards, 1.9 steals and 1.0 blocks in only 19.6 minutes over his last seven games.
