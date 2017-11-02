Mavericks' Nerlens Noel: Coming off bench Wednesday

Noel will come off the bench Wednesday against the Clippers.

Devin Harris will slide into the starting lineup in place of Noel, who has been moving in and out of the starting five throughout the season depending on matchups. The big man is averaging 7.2 points and 6.2 rebounds across 19.5 minutes this season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories