Mavericks' Nerlens Noel: Coming off bench Wednesday
Noel will come off the bench Wednesday against the Clippers.
Devin Harris will slide into the starting lineup in place of Noel, who has been moving in and out of the starting five throughout the season depending on matchups. The big man is averaging 7.2 points and 6.2 rebounds across 19.5 minutes this season.
