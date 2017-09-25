Mavericks' Nerlens Noel: Could come off the bench

Noel could start the season coming off the bench, Eddie Sefko of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Coach Rick Carlisle indicated during the team's media day that he's currently expecting to start Dirk Nowitzki at center, while bringing Noel off the bench. That certainly could change depending on how the team looks during training camp, so we'll keep an eye out for Carlisle's lineups during the preseason. Noel averaged 22.0 minutes across 22 games after being traded to Dallas last season and was fully expected to see an uptick in playing time in his first full year with the Mavericks, though his potential designation as a reserve could put a hold on that increase.