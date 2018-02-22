Mavericks' Nerlens Noel: Could return Friday

Noel (thumb) could return for Friday's game against the Lakers, Eddie Sefko of The Dallas Morning News reports.

While it seems Noel's status for Friday is still completely up in the air, it's at least clear that the big man is nearing a return to the hardwood after being out since late November with a torn ligament in his thumb. Expect another update on Noel to come following the team's shootaround Friday morning, but it looks like Noel should be back in the lineup no later than next week.