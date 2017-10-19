Mavericks' Nerlens Noel: Double-doubles in opening night loss
Noel recorded 16 points (6-6 FG, 4-4 FT), 11 rebounds, three blocks and one steal across 20 minutes during a 117-111 loss to the Hawks on Wednesday.
Noel was perfect from the field and free throw line in the first game of the regular season, and he also turned in a double-double. The three blocks were also nice and he did all this in just 20 minutes off the bench. Based on this performance, it would not be a shock to see him receive more minutes in the games ahead.
