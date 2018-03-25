Mavericks' Nerlens Noel: Double-doubles off bench Saturday

Noel generated 10 points (5-8 FG), 12 rebounds, two assists, four steals and one block across 27 minutes in Saturday's 102-98 loss to the Hornets.

The fourth-year big put together what could be considered the best game of his injury-shortened season, posting his first double-double of the campaign in the process. Noel's usage was up Saturday as well, as his eight shot attempts also equaled a season high. His rebounding contributions have been fairly steady since his late February return after a lengthy absence due to a thumb injury, so he'd see a nice bump in value if he could consistently keep his scoring at Saturday's level or better for what's left of the regular season.