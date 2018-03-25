Mavericks' Nerlens Noel: Double-doubles off bench Saturday
Noel generated 10 points (5-8 FG), 12 rebounds, two assists, four steals and one block across 27 minutes in Saturday's 102-98 loss to the Hornets.
The fourth-year big put together what could be considered the best game of his injury-shortened season, posting his first double-double of the campaign in the process. Noel's usage was up Saturday as well, as his eight shot attempts also equaled a season high. His rebounding contributions have been fairly steady since his late February return after a lengthy absence due to a thumb injury, so he'd see a nice bump in value if he could consistently keep his scoring at Saturday's level or better for what's left of the regular season.
More News
-
Mavericks' Nerlens Noel: Scores six points in Tuesday's loss•
-
Mavericks' Nerlens Noel: Out for rest Saturday•
-
Mavericks' Nerlens Noel: Big defensive effort Friday•
-
Mavericks' Nerlens Noel: Misses double-double Sunday•
-
Mavericks' Nerlens Noel: Will sit Saturday, play Sunday•
-
Mavericks' Nerlens Noel: Listed as questionable•
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...