Mavericks' Nerlens Noel: Excels defensively in start

Noel drew the start at center Friday and posted seven points (3-3 FG, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, three steals and two blocks across 27 minutes during the 93-88 loss to the Kings.

Noel is not a high-volume offensive talent, so his only three shot attempts Friday shouldn't come as much of a surprise. He's rebounded and played defense well (his strengths) to begin the season, however, totaling 17 rebounds, five blocks and four steals across 47 total minutes in the team's first two games.