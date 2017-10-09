Mavericks' Nerlens Noel: Excluded from Monday injury report

Noel, who sat out the Mavericks' last preseason game Oct. 5 for rest purposes, isn't listed on the team's injury report heading into Monday's exhibition against the Magic, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.

The Oct. 5 game was the second half of a back-to-back set, so Noel and several other veteran players were in street clothes for that contest as the Mavericks opted to take an extended look at some of the younger, fringier roster options. Noel logged 15 and 16 minutes, respectively, in the Mavs' first two preseason contests, and he'll probably settle around that range Monday while serving as the primary backup to starting center Dirk Nowitzki, who is also scheduled to return from a one-game absence.