Mavericks' Nerlens Noel: Excluded from Monday injury report
Noel, who sat out the Mavericks' last preseason game Oct. 5 for rest purposes, isn't listed on the team's injury report heading into Monday's exhibition against the Magic, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.
The Oct. 5 game was the second half of a back-to-back set, so Noel and several other veteran players were in street clothes for that contest as the Mavericks opted to take an extended look at some of the younger, fringier roster options. Noel logged 15 and 16 minutes, respectively, in the Mavs' first two preseason contests, and he'll probably settle around that range Monday while serving as the primary backup to starting center Dirk Nowitzki, who is also scheduled to return from a one-game absence.
More News
-
Mavericks' Nerlens Noel: Sitting out Thursday's preseason game•
-
Mavericks' Nerlens Noel: Could come off the bench•
-
Mavericks' Nerlens Noel: Agrees to deal with Mavs•
-
Mavericks' Nerlens Noel: Approaches double-double Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' Nerlens Noel: Will start at center Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' Nerlens Noel: Coming off bench Sunday•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...