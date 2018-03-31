Mavericks' Nerlens Noel: Grabs 12 boards off bench Friday
Noel scored four points (2-2 FG) while adding 12 rebounds, an assist and a block in 25 minutes off the bench during Friday's 93-92 loss to the Timberwolves.
It's the second time in the last three games Noel has pulled down a dozen boards, and he finished up March averaging 8.5 rebounds, 1.9 steals and 1.0 blocks -- and a weak 5.5 points per game. Until his offensive game catches up with the rest of his skill set, Noel's fantasy value will remain spotty at best.
