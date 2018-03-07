Mavericks' Nerlens Noel: Grabs 14 boards off bench Tuesday

Noel scored eight points (3-6 FG, 2-5 Ft) while adding 14 rebounds, a steal and a block in 26 minutes during Tuesday's 118-107 win over the Nuggets.

It's just the second time all season the oft-injured center has pulled down double-digit boards, with the first coming in the Mavs' opener. Dwight Powell has been adequate as the team's starting center, but if Noel can stay healthy and provide this kind of presence on the glass on a consistent basis, the 23-year-old should quickly work his way into the starting five.