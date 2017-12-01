Mavericks' Nerlens Noel: Hasn't played in three straight games

Noel (thumb) has not played in any of the Mavericks' last three games.

Noel has been battling a left thumb injury of late, but he was active for Monday's game against the Spurs, and the thumb issue may be the least of his concerns. According to a report from the Dallas Morning News, the Mavs are dissatisfied with Noel's work ethic, which is what's led to the drastic reduction in minutes. Noel was averaging close to 20 minutes per game through the first few weeks of the season, but his role has been drastically reduced in November, and he's logged only 13 total minutes in Dallas' last seven contests. For now, Noel is an afterthought in leagues of nearly any size, but he still holds considerable value as a long-term asset, particularly if he's traded or works his way back into a consistent rotation spot.