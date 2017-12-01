Mavericks' Nerlens Noel: Hasn't played in three straight games
Noel (thumb) has not played in any of the Mavericks' last three games.
Noel has been battling a left thumb injury of late, but he was active for Monday's game against the Spurs, and the thumb issue may be the least of his concerns. According to a report from the Dallas Morning News, the Mavs are dissatisfied with Noel's work ethic, which is what's led to the drastic reduction in minutes. Noel was averaging close to 20 minutes per game through the first few weeks of the season, but his role has been drastically reduced in November, and he's logged only 13 total minutes in Dallas' last seven contests. For now, Noel is an afterthought in leagues of nearly any size, but he still holds considerable value as a long-term asset, particularly if he's traded or works his way back into a consistent rotation spot.
More News
-
Mavericks' Nerlens Noel: Questionable Wednesday with thumb issue•
-
Mavericks' Nerlens Noel: Active and available Monday vs. Spurs•
-
Mavericks' Nerlens Noel: Questionable with left thumb injury•
-
Mavericks' Nerlens Noel: Plays only three minutes in victory•
-
Mavericks' Nerlens Noel: Must 'earn' his minutes•
-
Mavericks' Nerlens Noel: Shifts to bench Saturday•
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.