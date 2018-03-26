Mavericks' Nerlens Noel: Listed as questionable Tuesday
Noel is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Kings.
The Mavs' game notes indicate that Noel could be rested Tuesday, but a final call likely won't be made until after shootaround in the morning. The 23-year-old has worked his way back into the rotation of late, but he's been held out of two of the team's last five games as a measure of precaution. On Saturday against the Hornets, Noel had 10 points, 12 rebounds, two assists, four steals and a block in 27 minutes.
