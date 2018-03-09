Mavericks' Nerlens Noel: Listed as questionable

Noel is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against Memphis.

Noel's status likely won't be clarified until Saturday morning, but the Mavs' game notes list him as questionable due to "return from injury management," which suggests the team may be limiting his workload for precautionary reasons. Noel has played at least 15 minutes in each of the last four games, topping out at 26 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Nuggets, in which he had eight points and 14 rebounds. If he is ultimately held out Saturday, Salah Mejri could potentially re-enter the rotation off the bench.