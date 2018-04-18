Mavericks' Nerlens Noel: Lost season

Noel average 4.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 0.7 assists over 30 games played with Dallas during the 2017-18 NBA season.

Noel had a lost season as he only appeared in 30 games and saw his points, rebounds, assists, blocks and just about every other statistical category decline from last year. Once considered a highly-skilled prospect coming out of Kentucky, Noel hasn't been able to live up to expectations as he is averaging a career 9.3 points with 5.6 rebounds with two different teams in four years. The 23-year-old center will be a free agent this July and many consider his time with the Mavericks to be over.