Mavericks' Nerlens Noel: Misses double-double Sunday
Noel scored 10 points (5-8 FG, 0-1 3PT) to go with nine rebounds and one assist in 15 minutes during Sunday's 105-82 loss to Houston.
In his first five games since missing 42 straight games, Noel is averaging 5.2 points and 8.0 rebounds. While he has not found his footing in Dallas, the center has picked up his rebounding numbers since his return. Noel followed up a season-high 14 rebounds on Tuesday with nine rebounds Sunday, falling short of his second double-double of the season. For Noel, the final 16 games of the regular season are an audition to stick around in Dallas or latch on elsewhere as a free agent. Regardless, his scoring needs to improve from his 4.3 points per game average through 23 games to help out his surging rebounding numbers as of late.
