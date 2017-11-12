Mavericks' Nerlens Noel: Must 'earn' his minutes

Noel, due to a coach's decision, did not take the floor during Saturday's 111-104 loss to the Cavaliers. Concerning Noel's lack of significant playing time over the past handful of games, coach Rick Carlisle noted, "We've had some tough matchup nights and there are going to be more and more of those as time goes on. He's going to get other opportunities. But minutes have to be earned. Salah has earned the minutes", Eddie Sefko of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Coming into Saturday, Noel was averaging just 12.5 minutes per game over the team's previous four contests. At just 17.2 minutes per appearance on the year, Noel's reserve workload has likely frustrated fantasy owners who drafted him. It seemed relatively safe to assume the big man would see significant run considering the overall lack of skill on the team, especially at the center spot. However, coach Carlisle's comments seem to hint that Noel is often being outplayed by the likes of Salah Mejri, Dwight Powell and Dirk Nowitzki in practice and in games. Considering Noel signed a qualifying offer during the offseason, making him an unrestricted free agent next summer, the team doesn't have too much of an incentive to play him if he's not performing up to par, either.