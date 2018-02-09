Mavericks' Nerlens Noel: No plans to buy out contract
The Mavericks have no plans of buying out Noel's (thumb) contract and are hopeful he can return to the court after the All-Star break, Marc Stein of The New York Times reports.
Noel hasn't played since tearing a ligament in his thumb in late November and with his extended absence have come rumors of a possible buyout from his one-year deal with the Mavericks. However, it appears the 23-year-old will remain in Dallas until at least the end of the season, with the Mavericks aiming to get him back on the court in the near future.
Mavericks' Nerlens Noel: Progresses to non-contact drills•
Mavericks' Nerlens Noel: Slightly behind schedule•
Mavericks' Nerlens Noel: Targeting early February return•
Mavericks' Nerlens Noel: Remains out Wednesday•
Mavericks' Nerlens Noel: Sees specialist Wednesday, sheds cast•
Mavericks' Nerlens Noel: Undergoes thumb surgery, timetable undetermined•
