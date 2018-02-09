Mavericks' Nerlens Noel: No plans to buy out contract

The Mavericks have no plans of buying out Noel's (thumb) contract and are hopeful he can return to the court after the All-Star break, Marc Stein of The New York Times reports.

Noel hasn't played since tearing a ligament in his thumb in late November and with his extended absence have come rumors of a possible buyout from his one-year deal with the Mavericks. However, it appears the 23-year-old will remain in Dallas until at least the end of the season, with the Mavericks aiming to get him back on the court in the near future.