Mavericks' Nerlens Noel: Out for rest Saturday

Noel (injury management) will sit out Saturday's game against the Nets, Mavericks radio play-by-play announcer Chuck Cooperstein reports.

The Mavericks are simply giving Noel the night off for rest, so he doesn't appear to be dealing with any sort of injury. Look for him to return to the floor for Tuesday's game against the Pelicans, though in the meantime, Dwight Powell and Dirk Nowitzk should see hefty workloads in the frontcourt.