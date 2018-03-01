Mavericks' Nerlens Noel: Plays 15 minutes in return

Noel had just four points (2-4 FG), three rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 15 minutes during Wednesday's 101-100 loss to the Thunder.

Noel made his return from a thumb injury, finishing with just four points in 15 minutes. Baby-steps for Noel who had missed the last 42 games with the ailment. He was limited in his output prior to going down and it will be interesting to see how he is used given the direction of the Mavericks moving forward. He is not worth owning at this stage but his upside warrants owners keeping an eye on him to see if he can carve out some more minutes in the rotation.