Mavericks' Nerlens Noel: Plays 20 minutes off bench in loss

Noel (rest) contributed five points (2-3 FG, 1-2 FT), six rebounds and one steal across 20 minutes in Wednesday's 103-93 loss to the Lakers.

Noel was back in action after a rest day Tuesday and was typically solid on the boards. Rebounds continue to be Noel's most consistent source of fantasy production, although he's certainly capable of a double-digit scoring total any time he sees sufficient minutes. The 23-year-old may be rested on a couple of more occasions during what's left of the season, realistically limiting his fantasy value to DFS formats.