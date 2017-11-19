Mavericks' Nerlens Noel: Plays only three minutes in victory
Noel finished with just two points (1-2 FG), three rebounds and one assist in only three minutes during Saturday's 111-79 victory over Milwaukee.
The fact that Noel was only able to see three minutes of action in a blow-out game, does not bode well for his future. He is currently well down the pecking order, playing behind Dirk Nowitzki, Dwight Powell and even Salah Mejri. The upside remains but until he can find some consistent minutes, he is barely a stash in deeper leagues.
