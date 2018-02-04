Mavericks' Nerlens Noel: Progresses to non-contact drills
Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle said Sunday that Noel (thumb) has progressed to five-on-zero and non-contact drills, Earl K. Sneed of the Mavericks' official site reports. Carlisle is hopeful that Noel will be available shortly after the All-Star break.
After re-signing with the Mavericks on a one-year deal in August, Noel has done little to bolster his value on the open market in his first full season in Dallas. Noel has occupied only a fringe spot in the rotation for the Mavericks, averaging 4.0 points and 4.1 rebounds in 12.5 minutes per game over 18 appearances before requiring thumb surgery in early December. While it appears he's on the mend and trending toward a return within a few weeks, Noel could find himself behind Dwight Powell, Salah Mejri and Dirk Nowitzki in the pecking order at center once he's healthy again.
