Mavericks' Nerlens Noel: Questionable Monday vs. Nuggets
Noel (thumb) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Nuggets, Earl K. Sneed of the Mavericks' official site reports.
Though he's missed four consecutive games, Noel's thumb issue doesn't look to be a major concern. Instead, it's his early-season performance in games and recent effort level in practice that has drawn criticism from the Mavs, resulting in the center's slide down the depth chart. With Dirk Nowitzki and Dwight Powell clearly ahead of him in the pecking order, Noel looks like he could be excluded from the Mavs' rotation even once his thumb is no longer an issue.
More News
-
Mavericks' Nerlens Noel: Hasn't played in three straight games•
-
Mavericks' Nerlens Noel: Questionable Wednesday with thumb issue•
-
Mavericks' Nerlens Noel: Active and available Monday vs. Spurs•
-
Mavericks' Nerlens Noel: Questionable with left thumb injury•
-
Mavericks' Nerlens Noel: Plays only three minutes in victory•
-
Mavericks' Nerlens Noel: Must 'earn' his minutes•
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...