Mavericks' Nerlens Noel: Questionable Monday vs. Nuggets

Noel (thumb) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Nuggets, Earl K. Sneed of the Mavericks' official site reports.

Though he's missed four consecutive games, Noel's thumb issue doesn't look to be a major concern. Instead, it's his early-season performance in games and recent effort level in practice that has drawn criticism from the Mavs, resulting in the center's slide down the depth chart. With Dirk Nowitzki and Dwight Powell clearly ahead of him in the pecking order, Noel looks like he could be excluded from the Mavs' rotation even once his thumb is no longer an issue.