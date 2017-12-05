Mavericks' Nerlens Noel: Questionable Wednesday vs. Celtics

Noel (thumb) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Celtics, Earl K. Sneed of the Mavericks' official site reports.

Noel has been dealing with a thumb injury since late November, which has caused him to miss five straight contests. That said, he wasn't garnering much run before suffering the injury. From Nov. 7 to Nov. 22, he averaged just 4.3 minutes per game. More news on his availability should emerge following Wednesday's morning shootaround.