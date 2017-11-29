Mavericks' Nerlens Noel: Questionable Wednesday with thumb issue

Noel is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Nets with a left thumb injury, Earl K. Sneed of the Mavrericks' official site reports.

Noel was active for Monday's loss to the Spurs despite nursing the thumb issue, but didn't end up appearing in the contest, resulting in his second consecutive absence. Since his double-double in the season opener, Noel has seen his playing time decline steadily, averaging just 3.5 points and 3.9 rebounds in 12.9 minutes over his last 16 appearances while going unused in four games. Even if he gets the green light to suit up Wednesday, Noel isn't a lock to be included in head coach Rick Carlisle's rotation.