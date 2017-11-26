Mavericks' Nerlens Noel: Questionable with left thumb injury
Noel is listed as questionable for Monday's game agains the Spurs due to a left thumb injury, Earl Sneed of Mavs.com reports.
It's unclear when, exactly, Noel sustained the injury, as he's played only seven combined minutes over the last four games. The 23-year-old has all but fallen out of Rick Carlisle's rotation, while Salah Mejri has moved into a larger role of late. Look for an update on Noel's status at shootaround Monday.
