Mavericks' Nerlens Noel: Remains out Wednesday

Noel (thumb) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Warriors, Earl K. Sneed of the Mavericks' official site reports.

Noel had his the cast on his left thumb removed shortly before the holidays, but the Mavericks haven't offered a timetable for his return and likely won't have one until he resumes practicing in some capacity. The 23-year-old fell out of the rotation before undergoing surgery and will likely be no better than third on the depth chart at center once he's cleared to play again.