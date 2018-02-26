Mavericks' Nerlens Noel: Ruled out Monday

Noel (thumb) will not play Monday against the Pacers, Bobby Karalla of Mavs.com reports.

Noel has slowly been working his way back from a broken thumb, and while a return in the near future appears likely, the Kentucky product will remain out Monday. Coach Rick Carlisle said he'd like Noel to go through at least one more day of practice before making his return, so Noel will now set his sights on Wednesday's matchup with the Thunder.