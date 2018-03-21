Mavericks' Nerlens Noel: Scores six points in Tuesday's loss

Noel collected six points (3-3 FG), six rebounds, two assists, two steals, and two blocks in 20 minutes during Tuesday's 115-105 loss to the Pelicans.

Noel sat out Saturday's game against the Nets for rest purposes, and he looked spry in his return to the lineup on Tuesday. While he wasn't afforded many minutes (and likely won't see a ton of time over the final 11 games of 2017-18), Noel did find a way to fill up the stat sheet. Looking forward, Thursday's matchup with the defensive-minded Jazz might not be as friendly of an opportunity.