Mavericks' Nerlens Noel: Sees only 12 minutes against Warriors

Noel finished with eight points (3-7 FG, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and two steals across 12 minutes during Monday's 133-103 loss to the Warriors.

Noel hasn't exactly been given a large workload this season, as he was averaging 21.0 minutes per game coming into Monday. It seems like coach Rick Carlisle could be deploying him based on matchup. While that may be effective for the Mavericks, it's a bad sign for fantasy owners, who may not be entirely certain when Noel will see significant run.