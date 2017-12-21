Mavericks' Nerlens Noel: Sees specialist Wednesday, sheds cast

Noel was scheduled to see a hand specialist Wednesday in order to have his cast removed, Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Noel underwent thumb surgery on Dec. 8 and appears to be progressing well in his recovery. The Mavericks have yet to provide any sort of timetable for his eventual return, but it's expected that Noel will remain sidelined for at least a few more weeks. Once the Mavericks announce that Noel is cleared for practices, that should be a good indicator that he's nearing a return. Either way, Noel had fallen out of the rotation prior to the injury and likely won't have a huge role right away once cleared.