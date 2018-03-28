Mavericks' Nerlens Noel: Set to play Wednesday

Noel will be available for Wednesday's game against the Lakers, Dwain Price of the Mavericks' official site reports.

Noel sat out the front end of the Mavericks' back-to-back set Tuesday in Sacramento for maintenance purposes, but he should be ready for a 20-plus-minute workload Wednesday. The big man submitted his second double-double of the season in his last outing Saturday against the Hornets and will have a good shot at repeating the performance if his main competition for playing time at center, Dwight Powell (knee), is sidelined for a second straight contest.