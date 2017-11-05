Mavericks' Nerlens Noel: Shifts to bench Saturday

Noel will come off the bench for Saturday's game against the Timberwolves, Earl K. Sneed of the Mavericks' official site reports.

Salah Mejri will draw the start at center over Noel, who shifts back to a bench role after starting Friday's game against the Pelicans. Noel played just 13 minutes -- his lowest total of the season -- and failed to score for the first time all year Friday.