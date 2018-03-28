Mavericks' Nerlens Noel: Sitting out Monday vs. Kings
Noel (rest) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Kings, Bobby Karalla of Mavs.com reports.
Noel put together one of his better performances of the season on Saturday against the Hornets, posting 10 points, 12 rebounds, two assists, four steals and one block across 27 minutes. However, the Mavericks are currently heading into a back-to-back set, so they'll give Noel the night off Tuesday for rest purposes. Look for the big man to be back in the lineup for Wednesday's tilt against the Lakers, though in the meantime, look for Salah Mejri and Maxi Kleber to see added run at center. The Mavericks are also set to be without Dwight Powell (knee).
