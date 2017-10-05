Mavericks' Nerlens Noel: Sitting out Thursday's preseason game

Noel will not play in Thursday's preseason game against Orlando, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Noel is one of several Mavs regulars who didn't even travel to Orlando after the team played at home Wednesday night. Expect the big man, as well as the likes of Harrison Barnes, Dirk Nowitzki, Wes Matthews and J.J. Barea, among others -- to return to action Monday night when the Mavs play host to the Magic.