Mavericks' Nerlens Noel: Sitting out Thursday's preseason game
Noel will not play in Thursday's preseason game against Orlando, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Noel is one of several Mavs regulars who didn't even travel to Orlando after the team played at home Wednesday night. Expect the big man, as well as the likes of Harrison Barnes, Dirk Nowitzki, Wes Matthews and J.J. Barea, among others -- to return to action Monday night when the Mavs play host to the Magic.
More News
-
Mavericks' Nerlens Noel: Could come off the bench•
-
Mavericks' Nerlens Noel: Agrees to deal with Mavs•
-
Mavericks' Nerlens Noel: Approaches double-double Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' Nerlens Noel: Will start at center Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' Nerlens Noel: Coming off bench Sunday•
-
Mavericks' Nerlens Noel: Drops team-high 15 points Monday•
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...
-
Embiid, Thomas headline bust candidates
You don't want to risk ruining your Fantasy team on Draft Day, and avoiding these big names...
-
Wild offseason recap
Did you miss everything that happened in the NBA this summer? Don't worry, we have everything...