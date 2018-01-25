Mavericks' Nerlens Noel: Slightly behind schedule

Coach Rick Carlisle said Noel (thumb) will likely return after the first week of February, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.

Noel was originally hoping to return near the start of February, but it appears the big man is progressing slower than expected in his rehab. Carlisle didn't specify how much longer he thought Noel would be sidelined, though it sounds like he won't be cleared to return until after the trade deadline, which is Feb. 8. The 23-year-old fell out of favor prior to suffering the injury, so he may be limited to a minor role even when he's healthy.