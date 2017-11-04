Mavericks' Nerlens Noel: Starting at center Friday

Noel will start at center for Friday's game against the Pelicans, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.

Noel has been moving back and forth between the starting five and the bench depending on the opposing matchup. With Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins on the opposite side Friday, Noel will re-enter the starting lineup in order to matchup better with a bigger lineup. Still, Noel has seen more than 22 minutes just once over the first nine games of the season, which has restricted his fantasy impact.